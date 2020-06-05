Newcastle United remembers deceased player Tiote

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – English football club Newcastle United on Friday remembered its former player Cheick Tiote, who died in 2017.

"Three years ago today, former #NUFC midfielder Cheick Tiote tragically passed away at the age of 30," Newcastle United said on Twitter as Friday marked his third death anniversary.

The Premier League club added that they are still missing him.

Tiote from Ivory Coast was a Newcastle midfielder from 2010 to 2017 before his move to China's Beijing BSU.

He had 156 appearances for Newcastle.

Tiote previously played for Belgium's Anderlecht and Dutch club Twente.

A FIFA World Cup participant in 2010 and 2014, Tiote won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations with the Ivorian national team.

A UK online media outlet, Independent previously said that he died of a heart attack in a training session with Beijing BSU.