Neymar praises heart-wrenching Turkish movie

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar on Tuesday lauded a Turkish tear-jerker he watched while under lockdown amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Brazilian forward shared an image of the movie on his Instagram account on Tuesday saying: "Those who have children can understand what I think right now. What a movie! I cried like a child."

Directed by Mehmet Ada Oztekin, Miracle in cell no. 7 (Yedinci Kogustaki Mucize) became the 2019 most-watched movie in Turkey with 5.3 million views.

Based on a 2013 South Korean movie of the same name, the movie tells the story of a mentally impaired father and his daughter after he is wrongfully convicted for the murder of a child.