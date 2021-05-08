Neymar renews deal with PSG

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr on Saturday signed a multi-year contract with the French powerhouse.

"PSG is delighted to announce that Neymar has signed a contract extension for a further three seasons until 30 June 2025," the club said on Twitter.

The Brazilian left-winger said that he is delighted to continue to play for PSG.

"I'm very happy in Paris and proud to be part of this squad, to work with these players, a great coach and to be part of the history of this club. These are things that make me believe even more in this great project. I have grown as a person here, as a human being and as a player, too. So I am very happy to extend my contract, and I hope to win many more trophies here," the 29-year-old said on the club website.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for €222 million ($263 million), still the highest transfer fee in football history.

He won three French Ligue 1 titles with PSG in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

In addition, Neymar bagged two French Cups, two French League Cups, and two French Super Cup trophies.

Neymar also helped PSG reach its first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2020.

The Brazilian international scored 85 goals and produced 51 assists in 112 matches for PSG.

Neymar was a Barcelona regular in 2013-2017 to win the 2015 Champions League and two Spanish La Liga titles in 2015 and 2016.