NFL: Patriots veteran Brady leaves club

ANKARA (AA) – The National Football League (NFL) team New England Patriots player Tom Brady ended his 20-season-spell at the Massachusetts club on Tuesday.

"BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he will not return to Patriots… End of an era. @TomBrady | @Patriots," NFL said on its Twitter account.

Meanwhile, American quarterback Brady, 42, announced his leave on Instagram as he thanked to the Patriots fans.

"MA [Massachusetts] has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England," Brady said, adding that he was very happy for supports.

Brady did not name his new team for the upcoming season.

Drafted in 2000, Brady was loyal to the Patriots, spending 20 seasons in the same franchise.

Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion and was named MVP (Most Valuable Player) in four Super Bowl games.

Also, he won NFL regular season MVP award in 2007, 2010 and 2017.