Nice sack manager Patrick Vieira over team's poor form

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – The French Ligue 1 side Nice sacked Patrick Vieira after being eliminated from UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Nice were defeated by Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 at home in Group C, sitting in third place with three points in 5 matches.

"Patrick Vieira, who joined the club in the summer of 2018, is no longer head coach of OGC Nice, effective immediately," the club said in a statement on Friday.

"In a meeting conducted after last night’s match, the Nice Board informed Patrick Vieira of their decision to end their collaboration."

Nice's poor form in Ligue 1 also upset fans as they sit in 11th position with 17 points.