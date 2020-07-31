Nico Hulkenberg to replace Sergio Perez in British GP

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – German driver Nico Hulkenberg will replace virus-sidelined Sergio Perez from Mexico in this weekend's British Grand Prix, his team Racing Point confirmed Friday.

"Nico’s experience of racing in contemporary Formula 1 and his strong track record ensure he is the ideal driver to stand in for Sergio Perez this weekend," Racing Point said on its website.

"In a bid to minimise disruption and ensure the best possible chance of building upon the team’s strong start to the 2020 campaign, Nico’s familiarity with the team will prove invaluable," it added.

Hulkenberg, 32, started to work with Racing Point in 2011 as a reserve driver and he raced from 2014 to 2016 as a regular Top 10 finisher in the drivers’ standings.

‍Formula one had announced Thursday that Perez was self-isolating after an inconclusive test for coronavirus but his second virus test returned positive.