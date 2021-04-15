Nigeria: 10 dead after consuming ‘substandard’ juices

By Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu

KANO, Nigeria (AA) – At least 10 people in northwestern Nigeria died and 50 others underwent kidney-related treatment after consuming “substandard and fake” juices, a health official said on Thursday.

Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, the health commissioner in the Kano state, said no fewer than 400 persons were admitted to government hospitals after consuming the poisonous drinks.

In a video message, Tsanyawa said: “As you are aware, the Ministry of Health had in the recent past announced the outbreak of a strange disease traceable to the consumption of substandard juices.

“The consumption of this fake and substandard product has telling effects on the kidney, and other vital organs of the body.”

“Due to excessive heat that coincides with Ramadan, there is a possibility for high patronage of juices; I want to use this opportunity to caution residents to be on the watch-out,” he added.

Kano had over the past couple of weeks been battling an outbreak of a strange disease that has further stretched the health challenges of the bubbling state.

The update by the health commissioner came after the country’s food regulatory authority arrested suspected sellers of the juices.

Last week, the food regulatory body said the chemical used in the flavored drinks was found to be Hydroxylamine.