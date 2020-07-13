Nigeria: 22 people killed in armed attack

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – At least 22 people were killed Sunday when armed attackers raided some villages in Nigeria, according to local media.

Many others were wounded in the attack in the Zangon Kataf area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Police spokesman Muhammad Jalige confirmed the incident and said many people were also kidnapped during the attack.

Security forces were referred to the area, while a 24-hour curfew was imposed due to the attack, Jalige added.

Recently, the country banned the use of motorbikes in some states due to attacks carried out on them.

The country’s northwest sees occasional clashes between the herder Fulani people — one of the largest ethnic groups widely dispersed across West Africa — and neighboring sedentary tribes.

The Fulani, who migrated to the south of the country to graze their animals, claim that farmers try to steal their animals and attack their people.

Armed groups sometimes take advantage of these conflicts and organize attacks.

*Writing by Sena Guler