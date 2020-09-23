Nigeria: 23 people killed in fuel tanker crash

ANKARA (AA) – At least 23 people were killed on Wednesday as a fuel tanker crashed in Nigeria’s central state of Kogi, local media reported.

The incident took place on the Lokoja-Abuja highway when a petrol tanker loaded with premium motor spirit lost control and rammed into five cars, three tricycles and two motorbikes.

The tanker reportedly fell on one of the five cars which was carrying a family crushing them to death before the tanker burst into flame, This Day local website reported.

Providing details on the incident, Kogi State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp Idris Fika Ali confirmed that 23 people were killed in the explosion while one child survived with injuries.

He went on to say that the occupants of the 10 vehicles involved have been killed.