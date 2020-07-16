Nigeria: 602 Boko Haram terrorists surrender

By Olarewaju Kola

LAGOS, Nigeria (AA) – Nigeria's military on Thursday said hundreds of terrorists part of the Boko Haram group have surrendered, and accepted to undergo rehabilitation.

Maj Gen. John Enenche, a military spokesperson, said in a statement that as many as 602 terrorists surrendered during clearance operations in the country's volatile northeast region.

He said the terrorists have accepted to undergo reformation at the government's Operation Safe Corridor, a rehabilitation centre established for terrorists who willingly renounced their terror acts, and surrendered before the state.

Military troops, the spokesperson added, conducted land and air bombardment on several terrorist hideouts, leading to "neutralization of some terrorists."

More than 30,000 people have been killed, and nearly three million displaced in the years-long Boko Haram terror campaign in the Western African country's northern region.