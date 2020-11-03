Nigeria: 75 Boko Haram terrorists killed

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – At least 75 members of the Boko Haram terrorist group were killed in operations in northeastern Nigeria, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Security forces conducted land and air operations in areas of Borno state, the epicenter of the insurgency in the country, against Boko Haram between Sept. 28 and Oct. 31, according to Acting Director of Defense Media Operations Brig. Gen. Benardo Onyeuko.

He said along with the killings, shelters were destroyed and four armored vehicles of the terror group were seized.

But many wounded terrorists managed to escape, he said.

Around 3 million people have been displaced in more than a decade of terror activities by Boko Haram.

Scores of civilians are still trapped in remote communities and are unable to flee because of a lack of security on roads.

The violence, which has killed more than 30,000 people, has spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

*Writing by Merve Berker