Nigeria: Boko Haram training camp destroyed

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – Nigeria on Friday destroyed a training camp of the Boko Haram terrorist group in the northwest of the country.

Defense Ministry spokesman Bernard Onyeuko said the military carried out an airstrike to Boko Haram's camp in Borno province.

Onyeuko said many terrorists had been killed in the operation.

Boko Haram has been active in Nigeria since the early 2000s and killed more than 20,000 people since 2009. It has carried out attacks in Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

*Writing by Firdevs Bulut