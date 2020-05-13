Nigeria: Commission claims 11 killed in virus lockdown

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA (AA) – The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) claimed late Wednesday that security operatives had killed 11 civilians during the enforcement of a total lockdown in major cities in Nigeria to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a report, the commission said that in the last three weeks, security forces tortured 104 people who did not comply with the lockdown and injured 49 others. In April, the commission announced that the country's security forces killed 18 civilians for the same reason.

The death toll in the country from the outbreak is 158, while the number of cases is 4,787.

