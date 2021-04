ANKARA (AA) – Nigeria registered 26 new coronavirus cases over the past day, health authorities said late Sunday, down from 67 reported the prior day.

The total number of cases in the country reached 164,233, while the total number of recoveries reached 154,332, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

The death toll in the country remained at 2,061 as no new fatalities were recorded from COVID-19.​​​​​​​