Nigeria: Coronavirus deaths reach 1,004

ANKARA (AA) – Nigerian health authorities on Tuesday announced two new deaths due to the coronavirus bringing the death toll to 1,004.

With 321 new infections, the case-count in the country has risen to 52,548, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said in its latest update.

With almost 18,000 infections, the commercial capital Lagos remains Nigeria’s hardest-hit city. It is followed by the Federal Capital Territory, which includes the capital Abuja, with more than 5,000 cases, and the southwestern Oyo State with more than 3,000 cases, according to the NCDC figures.

Since originating in Wuhan, China last December, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 813,000 lives in 188 countries and regions. The US, Brazil, India and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 23.6 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 15.3 million, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University.