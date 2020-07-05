Nigeria: COVID-19 cases surpass 28,000

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – The COVID-19 cases surpassed 28,167 in Nigeria with 603 new infections, health authorities there said Saturday.

The online Premium Times newspaper cited the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control that reported six additional deaths from the virus, bringing the number of fatalities to 634.

The country conducted 144,833 tests. A total of 11,462 people have recovered.

The capital of Abuja, Lagos, Oyo, Edo, and Delta are the hardest-hit states.

Fatalities on the continent now stand at 11,117 while 466,168 patients are infected, according to data from Worldometer.