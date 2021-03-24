Nigeria develops 2 vaccines to combat COVID-19

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – Nigerian scientists have developed two vaccines against COVID-19, the government secretary announced Tuesday.

Boss Mustapha, who is also chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said clinical trials for the new vaccines are underway.

"The vaccines will be used after completing clinical trials and obtaining certification," said Mustapha.

"This is a welcome development that will open a new vista in scientific breakthrough and will boost the morale and image of the medical industry in the country."

He called on all relevant agencies to provide the required support and enabling environment for the smooth conduct of the remaining protocols for the certification of the vaccines, with a view to encouraging and motivating other researchers.

At least 162,000 virus-related cases have been observed in the country and 2,031 people have died from the virus, while over 148,500 people have recovered from the disease.

Since originating in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 2.73 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 124 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries surpassing 70.3 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, Brazil and India remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.

