Nigeria eliminates scores of bandits in northwest state

By Olarewaju Kola

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AA) – The Nigerian Air Force has eliminated scores of bandits during raids on their hideouts in northwest Kaduna state, an official said late Tuesday.

"Scores of bandits were neutralized in air missions across the Birnin Gwari, Gowa, Igabi, Kachia and Chikun local government areas in Kaduna state," Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement.

He said the aerial bombardments were conducted after bandits killed 23 locals in various attacks in the state on Tuesday.

"They were sighted, engaged and neutralized," he added.

Bandits have continued to attack communities and abduct people for ransom in most parts of the country's northwest region. ​​​​​​​

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari last year ordered the deployment of more military troops and airmen in special operations to stem the rising number of bandit attacks in the northwest.