By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – At least 14 villagers have been killed and six wounded by armed attackers in central Kogi state, an official said Wednesday.

State Police Commissioner Ede Ayuba said assailants on motorcycles randomly opened fire in Agbudu village.

Security forces were sent to the region and have launched an extensive investigation, he said.

The use of motorcycles has been banned in some states because armed attackers have recently used them in assaults.