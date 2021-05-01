Nigeria: Kankara schoolboys abduction mastermind killed

By Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu

KANO, Nigeria (AA) – Auwal Daudawa, known for his famous role in the abduction of more than 300 school boys in Katsina state was killed Friday, according to the Daily Trust newspaper.

Daudawa was shot dead during a gun duel with a rival gang at Dumburum forest located between Zurmi Local Government in Zamfara State and Batsari Local Government in Katsina State.

The notorious bandit shot to prominence after he masterminded the attack on Government Secondary Schools Kankara where he abducted the school boys in December.

Two months later, he appeared in Gusau, capital of Zamfara, along with five men where he announced his repentance and handed more than 20 AK rifles and other weapons to police.

The newspaper on Thursday exclusively reported Daudawa’s return to the trenches after he vacated his new abode in Damba, on the outskirts of Gusau.

Daudawa was killed while leading a revenge attack on boys loyal to another bandit, Ballolo.

Zamfara State Commissioner of Internal Security Abubakar Justice Dauran confirmed Daudawa’s killing.

It was learned that while Daudawa was in Gusau following his repentance, armed members of Ballolo’s camp attacked the position of his men in an attempt to rustle their cattle, killing two of Daudawa’s members.

Daudawa was said to have vowed to retaliate.

A source told reporters that while Daudawa’s gang succeeded in killing persons in the opposing gang, their leader was downed by bullets by Ballolo’s men.