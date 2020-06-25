Nigeria: Police bar senior ruling party figure from HQ

ANKARA (AA) – Nigerian police on Thursday blocked a senior figure in the country's ruling party from entering the political group's head office in the capital Abuja after sealing off the building earlier in the week, local media reported.

Security personnel barred Waziri Bulama, the All Progressives Congress (APC) party's national scribe, from the party's headquarters, reported local news website Legit.

"I came here this morning to resume work and met policemen who said they have instructions from above to seal the secretariat," said Bulama, adding that he then contacted senior police officials to sort out the incident, according to the report.

Police on Tuesday closed off the building for unknown reasons, ordering staff and journalists to leave the premises.

The APC has been under a leadership crisis that the country's President Muhammadu Buhari has been working to resolve by holding meetings with a number of governors and Senate President Ahmad Lawan.