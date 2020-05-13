Nigeria: President appoints new chief of staff

ANKARA (AA) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Agboola Ibrahim Gambari as his new chief of staff, weeks after his predecessor Abba Kyari died of coronavirus, the presidency announced Wednesday.

"Ibrahim Gambari is the new Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari. He succeeds Abba Kyari, who passed away on April 17, 2020," Presidency Nigeria tweeted.

Gambari is a Nigerian scholar and diplomat, and has had an illustrious career, spanning academia, government and international diplomacy.

He remained the under-secretary general and special adviser to the secretary-general on Africa from 1999-2005.

Buhari, meanwhile, is serving as the Nigerian head of state since 2015.