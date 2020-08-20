Nigeria reports 593 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

ANKARA (AA) – Nigerian health authorities confirmed on Thursday over 500 new coronavirus infections, pushing the national tally to more than 50,000.

On Aug 19. 593 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were recorded, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in its latest update.

To date, 50,488 cases have been confirmed, including 37,304 recoveries and 985 virus-linked deaths in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, it added.

Earlier this week, Nigeria's aviation minister said the West African country will reopen its airports for international flights from Aug. 29.

Its airports have been shut since March 23 to all but essential international flights as part of the measures to stem the pandemic.

The government lifted an interstate travel restriction and allowed domestic flights to resume in July.

Inflation is rising as Africa’s top oil exporter faces economic hardship from the coronavirus outbreak.