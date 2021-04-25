Nigeria reports zero COVID-19 deaths for 12th day

By Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu

KANO, Nigeria (AA) – A slowdown in coronavirus infections continues in Nigeria as it reported on Sunday 51 new cases and no deaths – the 12th consecutive day with zero fatalities.

The new numbers pushed the overall caseload to 164,684 including 2,061 related deaths and 154,687 recoveries in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Over 1.87 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted since Feb. 27, 2020, it said, advising Nigerians to disinfect surfaces at homes, shops, churches, mosques and offices regularly to prevent the spread of the virus in their communities.

“Take responsibility to protect yourself, loved ones, customers, employees and society from infections such as COVID-19."

As many as 1.167 million Nigerians have so far been vaccinated against the disease, according to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.