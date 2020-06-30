Nigeria, Senegal ease coronavirus restrictions

By Alaaddin Dogru and Adam Abu-bashal

DAKAR/ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – Nigeria and Senegal have eased some restrictions that had been imposed to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In Nigeria, an interstate travel ban has been lifted and domestic flights will be resumed, said Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Mustapha said universities, high schools and secondary schools will reopen so final-year students can prepare for exams. Primary schools and nurseries will remain closed.

He added that a partial curfew imposed in the country was reduced to between 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. local time as of June 2 and was extended for four weeks.

Nigeria has confirmed a total of 25,133 COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths.

Senegalese President Macky Sall said a state of emergency and curfew which were imposed on March 23 will be lifted as of July 1.

As of July 15, air borders will be reopened to the world and international flights will resume, Sall said, adding land and sea borders will remain closed.

Senegal has confirmed 6,698 cases and 4,341 recoveries. A total of 108 people have died due to the virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 504,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in Wuhan, China last December.

The US, Brazil, Russia and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.

Over 10.27 million cases have been reported around the world so far, with recoveries exceeding 5.2 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar