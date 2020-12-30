Nigeria to suspend passports of those who shun virus tests

ANKARA (AA) – The Nigerian government announced Tuesday that the details of the passports of the first 100 passengers who fail to undergo COVID-19 testing after returning to the country will be revealed publicly and the passports will also be suspended until June next year, local media reported.

“With effect from 1st January 2021, the passports of the first 100 passengers that failed to take their day seven post-arrival PCR test will be published in the national dailies,” The Punch local website quoted Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, as announcing in a briefing.

”The passports, as a deterrent, will also be suspended until June 2021,” he added.

The move comes as the country has been witnessing a second wave of the virus in recent weeks which has caused a spike in cases across the country, according to Nigerian officials.

In its latest update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 10 more COVID-19-related deaths and 397 new infections from tests conducted Monday.

To date [Monday], 84,811 cases have been confirmed, 71,357 cases have been discharged and 1,264 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said.

