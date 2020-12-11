Nigeria to vaccinate 20M people against COVID-19

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – Nigeria plans to vaccinate 20 million people against the novel coronavirus, the country’s health minister said Thursday.

Osagie Ehanire said at a press conference that the government will receive 20 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.​​​​​​​

Ehanire said health sector employees will be vaccinated first, then the vulnerable and those with chronic illnesses.

"We have hope to vaccinate as many people as possible, but we want to start with 20 million doses of the vaccine first,” he said.

The West African nation has recorded at least 70,500 COVID-19 cases and 1,184 fatalities, while more than 65,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar