Nigerian forces rescue 132 kidnapping victims

Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – Security forces in Nigeria rescued 132 people Thursday who had been kidnapped by armed gangs in Akwa Ibom state.

State Police Chief Imohimi Edgal told reporters that operations were carried out against armed gangs in different parts of the state.

Edgal noted that the women and children had been taken hostage by the gangs.

He added that at least 13 gang members were captured in the operations and a significant amount of ammunition was also seized.

Violence between herdsmen and farmers has become a serious security crisis in Nigeria since 2008, especially in the mainly agrarian north-central or Middle Belt, with both sides often trading accusations.

Meanwhile, 25 alleged members of armed gangs were killed in a separate operation in the country’s northwest, where clashes took place between shepherds and farmers.