Nigerian president vows to revamp security apparatus

By Olarewaju Kola

LAGOS, Nigeria (AA) – Facing mounting security challenges, Nigeria will reorganize its security apparatus, the country's president vowed on Friday.

"We will direct our attention and strength to re-energizing and reorganizing the security apparatus and personnel of the armed forces and the police," Muhammadu Buhari pledged in a New Year message amid an increase in terror attacks in the West African country.

Buhari said authorities would work in 2021 particularly to prevent kidnappings, terrorism and other violent crimes, while also taking measures to improve the economy and step up anti-corruption efforts.

Kidnappings by armed groups have been on the rise over the last three months in most parts of Nigeria, while the northern region has been plagued by increased terror attacks, including by the Boko Haram terror group, which is affiliated with Daesh/ISIS.

Buhari asserted that the recent rescue of over 300 schoolboys abducted from a public school in the northwestern Katsina state proved Nigeria's capacity to decisively deal with terror attacks.