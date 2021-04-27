Nigerian security forces arrest 40 armed gang members

By Adam Abu-bashal

ABUJA, Nigeria (AA) – Nigerian security forces have arrested 40 armed gang members during operations in the southern state of Edo.

In a statement, George Edem, the commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps in Edo, said a significant amount of ammunition belonging to the gangs was also seized in the operations in the state capital Benin.

Those caught will be referred to court, he added.

A conflict that started in 2008 between cattle herdsmen and farmers has turned into kidnapping attempts and robbery since 2015.

Last year, more than 3,000 people lost their lives in the country due to armed clashes between various gangs.

As part of Operation Puff Adder conducted between April and July last year, a total of 2,504 gang members were captured and 207 people who were kidnapped for ransom were rescued.