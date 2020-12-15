Nigeria’s chief justice contracts COVID-19

ANKARA (AA) – Nigeria's Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad has tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported Tuesday.

Muhammad is currently in Dubai receiving treatment, said Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, a member of the Supreme Court, as quoted by news website The Nation.

Muhammad was reportedly absent at the swearing in of dozens of senior advocates.

Health authorities in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, have confirmed 1,197 deaths due to COVID-19. The tally of cases is at 73,374 with 66,314 recoveries.