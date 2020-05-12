No active coronavirus cases in Mauritius: Official

By Felix Tih

ANKARA(AA) – Mauritius has become coronavirus-free with no active case for 15 days, the country's ministry of health has said.

The Indian Ocean island nation recorded 332 coronavirus cases, 322 recoveries and 10 deaths, according to the data from US-based John Hopkins University.

In a communique, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said on Monday that 73,572 COVID-19 tests have been carried out, including 50,077 Rapid Antigen Tests and 23 495 PCR tests (polymerase chain reaction).

It added that all 220 recently repatriated citizens from abroad were still under quarantine.

With a population of 1.2 million people, Mauritius is known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs.

It has a well-developed healthcare system, with approximately 73% of the services provided by the public sector and the remaining catered by the private sector.

Through the public sector, the government provides free-of-charge primary, secondary and specialized medical care to all citizens, and primary healthcare to foreigners. Drugs are dispensed at the pharmacies of hospitals without any payment due.

The services offered by the private sector, however, are payable.