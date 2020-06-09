No new coronavirus cases found in Japan

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – No new coronavirus cases were reported in Japan on Tuesday morning, state-run media said.

According to a report by national broadcaster NHK, Japanese health officials said no new infections were found anywhere in the country, keeping the total count at 17,223.

An additional 712 cases were from a Diamond Princess cruise ship which docked in Japan this February.

The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 932, including 13 from the ship.

With 5,396 cases, the capital Tokyo was the worst-hit area of Japan, followed by the Osaka and Kanagawa prefectures with 1,785 and 1,395 cases, respectively.

Japanese officials said 209 COVID-19 cases were found at airports, including 173 people who returned from China on special government flights, according to the NHK report.

– Economic effects

Government figures said the pandemic brought down Japan’s average monthly wage in April, as many businesses remained closed voluntarily to stem the spread of the virus.

A Labor Ministry survey of more than 30,000 businesses showed that workers earned about 275,000 yen (over $2,500) on average, including base wage, overtime, and other payments.

“In nominal terms, the figure was down 0.6% year-on-year, marking the first drop in four months,” the report said.