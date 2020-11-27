No respite for Russia as virus cases hit new peak

By Elena Teslova

MOSCOW (AA) – Coronavirus numbers in Russia continue to worsen by the day as the country struggles to stem the spread of the virus.

At 27,543, daily infections were at a record high for a second straight day, Russia's emergency task force said in a report.

Active cases currently stand at 464,801, while the total number of cases in Russia is now over 2.21 million.

The death swelled by 496 to reach 38,558, according to the report.

On the bright side, recoveries were also at a record high of 26,682 on Friday, raising the overall count to 1.71 million.

Russia’s caseload is the fifth highest in the world, behind the US, India, Brazil, and France.

Authorities have been taking steps to curb the rapidly rising infections, with many regions of Russia extending quarantine measures until the end of January.