No-show for tests, Bahraini sprinter suspended for now

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – A Bahraini sprinter has been provisionally suspended for failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on Friday.

"The AIU has provisionally suspended Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain for whereabouts failures, a violation of the @WorldAthletics Anti-Doping Rules," AIU said in a statement.

Naser, 22, clinched the gold with 48.14 seconds at the World Championships in Doha last year.

With that achievement, she became the first Asian to win the women’s 400 meters world title.

Nasser was born in Nigeria but moved to Bahrain when she was 14.