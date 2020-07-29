None of NBA players coronavirus positive: Insider

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – None of the NBA players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as the paused US basketball league will return on Thursday.

"Sources: Zero NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus out of 344 tested at Orlando campus since last results were announced July 20," NBA insider Shams Charania said on social media.

"Consecutive testing rounds where no new player has tested positive," Charania tweeted.

The NBA season will restart on July 30 with a 22-team format at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

The games at the "Orlando bubble" will be held behind closed doors over health concerns.

As part of the coronavirus measures, all players and coaching staff were planned to be tested everyday and if a player contracts virus, he will be put in quarantine.

The 2020 NBA playoffs will have 16 teams in total as there will be four rounds to be played by best-of-seven series in each phase.

The season will end before Oct. 13.