North Cyprus reports no new COVID-19 cases for 41 days

By Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA (AA) – No new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) over the last 41 days, the country’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs said Thursday.

“#Day41 #NoNewCase #Covid-freeNorthCyrpus,” Kudret Ozersay said on Twitter.

The last positive case was confirmed on April 17.

The first case in the TRNC was confirmed on March 10 when a German tourist was diagnosed with the virus, with 108 cases since reported in the country and four deaths.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 359,000 people worldwide, with more than 5.8 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 2.4 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.