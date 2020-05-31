North Korea seeks UN recognition for ‘sacred’ Mt Paektu

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – North Korea on Sunday said it is seeking the listing of country’s "sacred" Mount Paektu at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Mount Paektu is located in the country’s northern Yanggang province along its border with China.

“The Mt Paektu area is drawing attention of the international geological circles for its rich biodiversity and great geological significance,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"North’s National Commission for UNESCO is recently pushing ahead with the enlisting of Mt Paektu area as a UNESCO Global Geopark."

It said that DPRK scientists have proof of its geological features and world value through scores of years-long surveys and research, and thus specified its academic qualifications for the geopark.

DPRK is North Korea’s official name and stands for Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The regime in the communist country claims Mt. Paekdu is the birthplace of founding leader Kim Il-sung. It applied for the enlisting in 2019, the report said, adding that the application dossier is under UNESCO examination.

The Mt Paektu area was enlisted as the “first World Biosphere Reserve” of the DPRK in 1989, according to the KCNA.