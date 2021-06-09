North Macedonia receives 30,000 vaccine doses donated by Turkey

By Furkan Abdula

BELGRADE, Serbia (AA) – North Macedonia on Wednesday received 30,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine donated by Turkey.

Health Minister Venko Filipce shared photos of the batch of China’s Sinovac vaccine doses on social media.

"I would like to thank the Republic of Turkey and President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan once again for the support they offered and the rapid delivery of the promised amount, which is primarily especially for us," said Filipce.

Last Saturday, Erdogan received North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Filipce in Istanbul.

Upon their return to North Macedonia, Zaev and Filipce announced that Erdogan promised 30,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine for the Balkan country.

*Written by Talha Ozturk