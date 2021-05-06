Northern Cyprus announces new measures against pandemic

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) announced additional measures Thursday against the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said a curfew will continue to be enforced Monday-Saturday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. It will also continue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday, except for meeting basic needs.

As a result of the evaluation of the number of cases and unless a contrary decision is made, the curfew will be applied between 10.30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all days of the week as of May 27.

Markets will be open between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. while cinemas, wedding halls, casinos, hookah cafes, all kinds of game halls and indoor playgrounds will be closed and all institutions and organizations will return to their normal working order within the framework of the pandemic rules.

Due to the increasing number of cases in India, Brazil, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and Cameroon, for people who have been to these countries within the last 14 days as of May 24 and want to come to the TRNC, (except for TRNC citizens), their entry into the country will be barred until a decision is made.

People who have been to the Netherlands, Brazil, India, Ukraine, Serbia and Africa in the last 14 days will be allowed to enter the country provided that they remain in quarantine for 14 days.

There will be six charter flights on May 12 and four charter flights on May 13 for a one-time trip for a three-night hotel stay due to the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Those who reside in the TRNC and work in the Greek part of Cyprus or work in the Greek part of the TRNC will be able to make a daily pass without quarantine provided that they submit negative PCR test results made in the last seven days.

For public and private schools except the 12th grade, education will continue online until a new decision is made, and private education centers will continue their activities.