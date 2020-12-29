Northern Cyprus confirms 14 new COVID-19 cases

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) confirmed 14 more cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the tally to 1,499.

Health Minister Ali Pilli said in a statement that the country had conducted 2,303 tests and confirmed 10 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

Pilli said 202 people were still receiving medical treatment, including one under intensive care.

– 751 fresh cases in Southern Cyprus

Southern Cyprus reported at least 751 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the tally to 20,408.

The death toll rose to 113 with one addition.

The Greek Cypriot administration’s leader, Nikos Anastasiadis, was vaccinated Monday morning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.77 million lives in 191 countries and regions since the virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December last year.

Over 81 million cases have been reported worldwide, with nearly 46 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases.