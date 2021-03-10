Northern Cyprus reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Wednesday registered 34 more COVID-19 cases over the past day, according to the Health Ministry.

With the latest additions, including 22 local cases, the total number of infections reached 3,698, the ministry said in a written statement.

A total of 5,743 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, and 30 people were discharged from hospitals.

While there are two people under intensive care unit, treatments of 359 people are ongoing, it said.

The TRNC, home to some 385,000 people, has so far recorded 24 virus-related fatalities.

In the Greek Cypriot administration, 415 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while two died over the past day.

Some 34,079 tests were conducted to detect the cases.

According to local media, the Health Ministry said the number of cases reached 38,065.

The death toll rose to 235 in the Greek Cypriot administration, which hosts around 900,000 people.

* Writing by Sena Guler in Ankara