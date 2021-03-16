Northern Cyprus reports 44 new coronavirus cases

By Nuri Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Tuesday reported 44 new coronavirus cases.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the latest daily figure, including 35 local cases, raised the total number of infections to 3,876.

Some 14 people were also discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, while a total of 362 people are still receiving treatment, the statement said.

Home to some 385,000 people, the TRNC has so far recorded 24 virus-related fatalities.

In the Greek Cypriot administration, 475 more people tested positive for the coronavirus and one person died over the past day, according to local media, citing the Health Ministry.

Health officials ran 47,884 tests over the last 24 hours to detect the virus.

The caseload reached 40,344 and the death toll rose to 241 in the Greek Cypriot administration which has a population of around 900,000 people.