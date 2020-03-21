Northern Cyprus rescues 175 asylum seekers at sea

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA (AA) – Turkish Cypriot security forces on Saturday rescued 175 Syrian asylum seekers off the coast of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in a floundering boat, according to sources among the rescuers.

Thirty of the asylum seekers, whose boat was foundering 10 meters (32.8 feet) from the shore, were women and 69 were children, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The migrants were taken to a sports hall for health checks in the coastal town of Iskele, the TRNC.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Hasan Sadikoglu, the mayor of Iskele, said that the whole town was mobilized to help the asylum seekers and showed great care.

Everyone brought clothes for the children and adults, and the shopkeepers also helped, he said.

He said that a crisis desk for migrants will be created to decide how to proceed on the issue.

Nearby Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since the beginning of civil war in Syria.

Turkey allows asylum seekers to seek to enter Europe by land, but not by sea, as the latter is too dangerous.

With 3.7 million Syrian migrants in Turkey already, more than any other country in the world, Ankara says it cannot absorb another refugee wave.