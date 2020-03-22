Northern Cyprus to impose partial curfew against coronavirus

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will impose a partial curfew as of this midnight as part of measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, the country's foreign minister said on Sunday evening.

On Twitter, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay announced that the partial curfew will enter into force as of March 23.

He said people will be allowed to go to supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations, hospitals and banks during the partial curfew.

"Some private and public institutions will be allowed to operate as they have been under the measures we have taken so far," he added.

He also said police will launch legal action against those who flout the partial curfew by going outside for non-essential activities such as visiting, picnic or exercise.

While the TRNC reported a total of 35 cases of COVID-19, three of them were discharged from hospital after recovering from the virus.

The virus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, emerged in Wuhan, China last December, and has spread to at least 169 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Out of almost 382,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 13,600, while nearly 95,000 have recovered.

Italy, China, Iran, and Spain continue to be the most affected countries.

Despite the rising number of cases, most of the people who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

* Writing by Fahri Aksut in Ankara