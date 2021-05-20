Norway Wealth Fund excludes Israeli firms over 'human rights violations'

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – In the second week of the latest Israeli attacks on Palestinians, Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund – the largest in the world – has removed two Israeli companies for their links to human rights violations in the occupied West Bank.

The move late Wednesday comes amid Israel's aggressive military operations in the occupied East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds dead and thousands injured, including scores of women and children.

According to a statement by the fund, Shapir Engineering and Industry and Mivne Real Estate were excluded from fund's portfolio "due to unacceptable risk that the companies contribute to systematic violations of individuals’ rights in situations or war or conflict."

The Council of Ethics, the independent body that recommended the fund bar the companies, said: "Israeli settlements in the West Bank have been built in violation of international law."

At least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 39 women, 65 children, and 17 seniors, in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since May 10, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said 1,710 people have also been injured in the Israeli attacks.