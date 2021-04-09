Norwegian premier fined for breaking COVID-19 rules

By Atilla Altuntas

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AA) – Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg has been fined 20,000 kroner ($2,350) for breaking coronavirus social-distancing rules, police said on Friday.

According to a police statement, Solberg held a birthday party on Feb. 27 with 13 people in a restaurant in a clear violation of COVID-19 rules.

“Though the law is the same for all, all are not equal in front of the law,” police spokesman Ole Saeverud said.

He added: “It is hence correct to issue a fine in order to sustain the general public’s trust in the rules on social restrictions.”

According to COVID-19 restrictions in Norway, more than 10 people are not allowed in restaurants and bars.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk