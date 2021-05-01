Norwich City wins English Championship title

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Norwich City have been crowned 2020/21 Championship title winners after defeating Reading 4-1 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

"The result means City's nearest competitors, Watford, are unable to mathematically catch them with just one game remaining," Norwich said in a statement.

"The title caps off a remarkable season for Daniel Farke's team, as they bounce back from to the Premier League at the first time of asking following last year's relegation," it added.

Norwich City, who already promoted to English Premier League, reached 96 points on matchday 45.