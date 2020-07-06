Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa nears 480,000

By Omer Erdem

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Africa neared 480,000 on Sunday as the continent struggles to contain the pandemic.

A total of 479,788 people are infected, with 13,620 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from statistics website Worldometer.

The death toll on the continent now stands at 11,395 with 279 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

More than 230,000 people have recovered from the virus.

The most affected countries are Egypt, South Africa and Algeria, which have reported 3,343, 3,199 and 952 deaths, respectively.

No deaths have been reported in Seychelles, Eritrea, Uganda, Namibia and Lesotho.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The US, Brazil and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed more than 532,600 people worldwide, with an excess of 11.4 million confirmed cases and greater than 6.16 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.