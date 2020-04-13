NZ cougher jailed for violating bail conditions

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – A man in New Zealand who filmed himself coughing on supermarket shoppers during the coronavirus outbreak was jailed on Monday for breaching his bail conditions, local media reported.

Raymond Coombs, 38, initially charged for offensive behavior — pretending to cough on shoppers at Fresh Choice supermarket in Barrington, Christchurch — was released on bail, The New Zealand Herald reported.

During this time, he was not allowed to access the Internet except for conversations on Facebook Messenger with friends and family. Yet, he emailed a woman without prior permission.

Judge Jane McMeeken said he owed the country an apology, describing the incident as serious.

"This is an unprecedented time in New Zealand's history … many people are suffering," McMeeken said.

"Your behaviour would've added to that suffering.

"It's vitally important to our country we get out of lockdown as soon as possible. Your actions could've stopped that."

It was the second time Coombs uploaded such a video. In an earlier footage, he pretended to have COVID-19 but was later tested negative.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described him as an "idiot". He will be sentenced on May 19.

New Zealand has declared a state of emergency to counter the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools and all non-essential services remain closed.

The island country has reported 1,349 virus cases and five deaths so far.

Globally, the virus that was first detected in China has spread to 185 countries. It has killed more than 115,000 people while almost 1.87 million have been diagnosed with the infection.

The U.S. has surpassed all other countries in terms of positive cases, and virus-linked deaths.